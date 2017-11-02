Boston police, FBI searching woods in connection with missing person case

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police and FBI officials are searching a wooded area in West Roxbury as part of an ongoing investigation into a missing person case.

Authorities tell 7News that crews are digging in an area of Enneking Parkway for a Boston woman who was reported missing in Oct. 2007.

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Boston Police and FBI on scene, digging in woods off Enneking Pkwy. Police say it's connected to a missing woman from 2007. #7News pic.twitter.com/Cc4qrYcrTj — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) November 2, 2017

