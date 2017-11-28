Boston police investigate after 16-year-old killed, 15-year-old injured in shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting late Monday night that left one teenager dead and a another injured in South Boston.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a housing development near O’Connor Way and O’Callaghan Way for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say officers discovered a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old who had been shot.

Officials transported the two teens to an area hospital, where the 16-year-old died.

Edwin Santana identified the victim as his son, Angel Daniel Suazo. Suazo was a ninth grade student. Santana says his son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s too hard. My wife has a broken heart,” Santana said. “It’s difficult right now.”

The other victim, who was identified as Oscar Nadal, is recovering at the hospital.

“He’s doing a little bit better,” said Laura Encarnacion, Nadal’s aunt.

An outraged Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the double shooting is disturbing.

“It’s sad anytime you loose a life. But when you got a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, there’s a little more to that one. They’re babies,” Walsh said.

Homicide detectives spent hours processing the crime scene overnight before making an appeal to the public for help.

“We need the public’s help on this. Obviously a cold night out here, I don’t think there were many people out. We have one or two witnesses that were taken to homicide but as always we need the public’s help,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

“We’re not going to stop until we find you,” Walsh said.

