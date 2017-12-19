Boston Police investigate fatal shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Tuesday evening in Dorchester.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Bowdoin Street in front of St. Peter’s Parish church. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the BPD’s gang unit arrived on the scene and found a person in their late teens with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness told 7News he was in a nearby store when he heard around four shots. When he ran outside, he said he saw a body lying on the ground.

Evans said he does not believe this shooting was a random act. The victim has not been identified.

