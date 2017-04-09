Boston police investigate overnight stabbing in Allston

ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning outside a restaurant in the city’s Allston neighborhood.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to Linden Street near Spike’s Junkyard Dogs for a report of a stabbing.

A man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrested have been made.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)