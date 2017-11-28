Boston police investigating after 16-year-old killed, 15-year-old injured in shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are investigating a double shooting late Monday night that left one teenager dead and a another injured in South Boston.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a housing development near O’Connor Way and O’Callaghan Way for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say officers discovered that a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old had been shot.

Officials transported the two teens to an area hospital, where the 16-year-old died. The other is expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses say the gunfire was furious and and uncharacteristic for what is typically a quite neighborhood.

“There was at least six of them, maybe more,” one man said of the shots fired. “We heard one of the civilians calling for help.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

“We’re doing a canvas search right now, going door to door and doing a line search looking for information, were looking at cameras. But we need the public’s help on this. Obviously a cold night out here, I don’t think there were many people out. We have one or two witnesses that were taken to homicide but as always we need the public’s help,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

