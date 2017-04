BOSTON (WHDH) -

Boston police say a body was discovered Sunday afternoon in the Muddy River near the Fens.

The body was found in the area of 1200 Boylston Street, police confirmed.

Police did not identify the victim.

The discovery is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

