Boston Police investigating car crash in Dorchester caused by a possible carjacking

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police said they are investigating a car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

BPD said the initial call they received was for a reported carjacking.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Boston EMS said the person who was taken to the hospital is expected to be OK.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

