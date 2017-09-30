Boston Police investigating double shooting in Roxbury overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said they are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight in Roxbury.

The shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday on Whittier Street.

Officials said the adult male victim has non-life threatening injuries, and the adult female victim has serious injuries.

Boston Police are continuing their investigation. 7News will bring updates.

