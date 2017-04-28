Boston police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot late Thursday night in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. for a report of shooting in the area of 55 Cedar Street and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are searching for the shooter. The incident is under investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston detectives at 617-343-4470.

