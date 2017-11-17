Boston police investigate shooting, car crash in Jamaica Plain neighborhood

(WHDH) — Boston police are investigating a shooting and a serious car crash that took place Friday afternoon in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Police responded to the area of 140 School Street near the Roxbury line and roped off several crime scenes.

Police say multiple shots were fired during the incident, causing a crash between two vehicles. Video from Sky7 showed a utility pole resting on top of a black sedan and a banged up minivan.

Several police officers swarmed the area and are investigating the incident.

Washington Street from School Street to Columbus Avenue is closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.

Police are expected to provide an update at press conference Friday evening.

