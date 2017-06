BOSTON (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on a sidewalk in Boston.

Authorities say the shooting happened Monday on Hosmer Street in the city’s Mattapan section just before 9 p.m.

The man was not identified. The death marks Boston’s 17th homicide of 2017.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)