Boston Police investigating shooting in South Boston, one seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said there was a shooting in South Boston that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.

The victim was shot around 6:40 a.m. on South Hampton Street, near Topeka Street.

Police have not released information on a suspect.

There is no word on what caused the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, 7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)