Boston Police investigating two related shootings in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating two related shootings in Roslindale overnight that happened just one hour a part.

Officials confirmed the shootings were caused by a dispute between relatives.

The first shooting happened just after 12 a.m. on Saturday on Washington Street, near the corner of Washington Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Officials said one person was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on the current condition of that victim.

Police were investigating the first floor of a three-floor home at 4410 Washington Street.

Less than one hour later, police arrived at the scene of a fatal shooting on Metropolitan Avenue.

The victim in that shooting was the suspect from the first shooting, and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

