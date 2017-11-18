Boston Police investigating two shootings in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating two shootings in Roslindale overnight that happened just one hour a part.

The first shooting happened just after 12 a.m. on Saturday on Washington Street, near the corner of Washington Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Officials said one person was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on the current condition of that victim.

Police were investigating the first floor of a three-floor home at 4410 Washington Street.

Less than one hour later, police arrived at the scene of another shooting on Metropolitan Avenue.

EMT’s told 7News that the victim in that shooting died, but that information has not been confirmed by police at this time.

There is no word on whether or not police are still looking for a suspect or suspects related to either shooting. Police have also not said if they believe the shootings are related.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the shootings.

