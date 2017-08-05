BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested a Dorchester man in connection with a 2015 murder.

Police say Hameen Edwards, 41, of Dorchester, was arrested Friday on an active warrant for murder. Edwards was wanted in the 2015 murder of John Duggie, 50, of Framingham.

In July 2015, according to police, staff members at Arbour Hospital in Jamaica Plain found Edwards kneeling over the victim, Duggie, who had suffered a wound to the head. Police say Duggie died a month later due to his injuries.

In a release sent out on Saturday, authorities said Edwards was arrested after “an extensive investigation” that lasted almost two years.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in a release, “This shows that my detectives never forget a single victim. Whether it takes two days or two years, they work extremely hard every day to bring justice for the victims and their families.”

Edwards is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

