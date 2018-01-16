Boston police: Missing 7-year-old girl found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have safely located a seven-year-old girl who had been reported missing in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Amira Davis had been last seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Mattapan Square before she was found Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the situation are not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

