Boston police officer injured when scaffolding falls from building

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when scaffolding fell from a building in the city’s Financial District.

Emergency crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Milk Street and Washington Street for a report of an injured person.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries in the incident. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what caused the scaffolding to fall.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)