Boston Police officer off the job, facing charges after off-duty New Year’s Day crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston police officer is off the job and faces drunken driving charges following a serious crash early New Year’s morning.

Investigators said Domenic Columbo, who was awarded an accommodation three years ago, may have been under the influence when he crashed his personal vehicle at around 3:30 a.m. He was off duty at the time.

Police said Columbo crashed at an intersection in Dorchester, striking a pole and another car.

In a heavily-redacted police report, investigators said when they arrived at the crash scene, Columbo’s truck was “located partially on a traffic island.” It also alleges Columbo “struck a city of Boston traffic signal.”

Police said the car Columbo allegedly crashed into sustained “major” damage to the passenger side front door, rear door and front end. Police said the passenger in the car was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

A Boston homicide unit and fatal collision investigative team were called to the scene but the victim pulled through and is expected to survive. Columbo and the driver of the second car both suffered minor injuries.

Police said Columbo is a six-year veteran of the department and he has not been disciplined before. He was charged with operating under the influence in a crash that caused serious bodily injury.

“My officers are expected to abide by the same laws they are sworn to uphold,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. “No one is above the law and those who break it will be held accountable.”

Investigators filed a complaint Monday against Columbo in Dorchester District Court. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)