Boston Police officer recovering after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer is recovering after what officials are calling an unprovoked attack in Roxbury on Tuesday.

According to police, a police officer who was on duty was leaving a police facility in Roxbury at around 4:30 p.m. when he was approached by a man who said he wanted to speak to the officer.

When the officer stopped, the suspect hit the officer without warning.

After a struggle, the suspect broke away from the officer but was caught after a foot chase and arrested on Southwood Street.

The suspect has been identified as Henry Claiborne, 37 of Roxbury. He was arraigned in Roxbury District Court and charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as resisting arrest.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with what were considered non-serious injuries. He was released after treatment.

