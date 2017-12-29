BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston police officers were awarded a Commissioners Commendation for their work in detaining an armed robbery suspect back in October.

The suspect approached officers with a knife and attempted to steal a car, police said.

The officers then pepper sprayed the suspect multiple times before taking him from the car as he violently resisted.

They were able to arrest the suspect without using deadly force.

