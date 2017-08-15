Boston Police plan to meet with group organizing Saturday’s ‘Free Speech Rally’

BOSTON (WHDH) — A group behind Saturday’s planned “Free Speech Rally” at Boston Common said they have verbally asked for a permit, while a woman is organizing a counter-protest to the rally.

The group applied for the permit Tuesday afternoon and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said his office is going to review it.

Boston Police said they want to talk about the safest way to move forward in the wake of the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one woman dead and several people wounded. The organizers of the Boston Free Speech Rally said they are moving forward, even though several of their speakers have dropped out. They said they are expecting around 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, Monica Cannon is putting together a counter-protest to the rally. Cannon’s group plans to march from Roxbury to the Common and she said she expects between 6,000 and 10,000 people to show up. She told 7News the Free Speech Rally is being run by white nationalists disguising themselves as promoting free speech.

“Not in our city. You don’t get to come here without facing resistance. Not in this city, not in the city of Boston,” said Cannon.

