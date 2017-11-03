Boston police recover loaded AK-47 assault rifle from apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say officers on Wednesday recovered a loaded AK-47 assault rifle from a vacant apartment in the city’s Dorchester section on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to a call regarding a weapon that was found near 30 Homes Avenue.

On arrival, police say officers were directed to an apartment, where they safely recovered the weapon.

The rifle was located by a person who was working inside the residence at the time, according to police. It has since been turned over to the Boston Police Firearms Analysis Unit for processing.

