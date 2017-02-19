Boston Police recover thousands in drugs, cash after stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston recovered more than 30 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash after responding to a stabbing.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the area of 800 Washington Street after a report of a stabbing.

Police found a victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening. Police were told the incident happened at 110 Stuart Street.

Police entered the residence and found blood at the scene as well as a suspect, Daniel Asher, 32 of Boston. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

While investigating the scene, police found more than 30 pounds of marijuana and about $22,000 in cash in plain view in the home.

Asher was also charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

