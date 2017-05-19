Boston police respond to report of body in Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers and emergency responders are searching the Charles River after receiving a report stating that someone was in the water.

Authorities said they received a call Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. for a report of body that was face down in the water.

Crews are searching a section of the river near Back Street and the Mass Ave. Bridge.

No additional details were immediately available.

