Boston Police are searching for three men who allegedly went on a dangerous crime spree.

Three suspects held up a convenience store in Boston, demanding money from the store’s registers and safes, police said. They added that their faces were covered with gloves on their hands and one suspect brandished a gun.

The string of five armed robberies started last Thursday with the suspects robbing two stores in Hyde Park, one in Roslindale, another in Roxbury and a final one in West Roxbury. All of these incidents happened between 9:30 and 11 p.m.

At the same time, the Lowell Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store Monday night.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects dressed similarly to the suspects in the five Boston robberies.

Lowell Police said one of the suspects had a gun and robbed the clerk of money before taking off from the store.

A Lowell pizza shop owner believes the same men also robbed his restaurant last week. The owner said the men walked into the shop and held an employee washing dishes at gunpoint while one of the suspects broke into the restaurant’s safe.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents are encouraged to call police.

