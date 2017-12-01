Boston Police searching for missing 21-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for assistance in finding a person who has been missing since Nov. 18.

According to police, Joseph Brancato, 21, was last seen by an acquaintance on Mendelsohn Street in Roslindale.

Brancato, also known as Joey, has ties to the Winthrop area. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Boston Police. You can also call 9-1-1.

