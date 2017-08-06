Boston Police searching for missing man last seen Saturday in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for 67-year-old George Marcelin who was last seen on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in South Boston.

Police said Marcelin is described as a black male, around 6-feet tall, with salt-and-pepper hair, and a beard.

He was last seen near 256 West 3rd Street in South Boston wearing a brown checkered plaid shirt with dark gray dress pants.

Police said Marcelin is from out of town and is not familiar with the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

