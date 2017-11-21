Boston police seek man who exposed himself outside yoga studio

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect who they say exposed himself outside a busy yoga studio in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood.

The alleged incident happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. in City Square. Police say the man exposed himself in an area where there is a lot of foot traffic.

People who live in the area say they are very concerned, especially with many young children in the area.

Police are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)