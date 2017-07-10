Boston police: Man sexually assaulted visually impaired woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Boston police are searching for a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a visually impaired woman.

The victim, described as a woman in her mid-30s, told police she was walking with her white cane in Roxbury in the area of Columbus Avenue, between Centre and Cedar Streets, around 10 p.m. Saturday when a man approached her, walked her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the victim or suspect to contact authorities.

Those with information can contact detectives directly at 617-343-4400.

