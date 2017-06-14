Boston police seek missing 11-year-old boy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

Authorities say Keton Douglas Ramos, 11, was reported missing Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. He was last seen in the area of 315 Mt. Vernon Street in Dorchester.

Ramos is said be 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. Police say he suffers from a mental illness. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and grayish black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

