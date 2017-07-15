ALLSTON (WHDH) – Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault in Allston.

Officers responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. Saturday to meet with a victim who said she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim told police she had requested a ride-share service to pick her up outside of an establishment in the area of Harvard Avenue and Gardner Street. Investigators believe she entered a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. believing it was the car she had requested, and was later sexually assaulted by the vehicle’s driver.

Police say the suspect has been described as a man of Middle Eastern descent, believed to be in his 30s, with a slight accent. They say he has been described as clean shaven with short dark hair, wearing jeans and a t-shirt. The suspect may have been operating a gold-colored sedan, according to Boston Police.

Investigators have been unable to confirm the operator’s affiliation or employment with any ride-share services in the area.

Police are investigation the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at 617-343-4400. Anyone who wished to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800)494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

