Boston police seek to ID gun-toting gas station robber

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are searching for a gun-wielding robber who was caught on surveillance video Thursday night holding up a convenience store in the city’s West Roxbury neighborhood.

No one was injured during the robbery, but a man walked into Prestige Gas just after 7 p.m., pointed a gun directly at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

“You’re afraid for your clerk. You’re afraid for your customers. You want this to be a safe environment,” manager Scott Green said.

On the video, the robber could be seen walking through the parking lot before entering the store and raising a gun. When the clerk handed over a bag of money, the robber ordered him to get on the ground.

“That’s why we have this audio and video, so we can catch the people who do these things,” Green said of his surveillance system.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest.

The robber is believed to be in his 20s. Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

