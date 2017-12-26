Boston police seek to ID man in connection with Weymouth teen’s shooting death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a teenager from Weymouth last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, police say officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to 344 Bowdoin Street in Dorchester and found Phillip Demings, 17, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured above or who has information on the shooting is asked to contact BPD Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

