Boston police sergeant accused of making false statements to fly armed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police sergeant has been charged with repeatedly making false statements to the TSA so that he could fly armed on personal trips without being screened by security.

Bruce E. Smith, 53, of Randolph, is accused of flying armed with a weapon multiple times from Logan Airport while not on official police business.

A criminal complaint alleges that between April 2011 and April 2017, Smith flew armed on about 28 flights departing from Logan Airport. The complaint also stated that Smith unlawfully entered a secure airport area with intent to evade security requirements.

Smith is also accused of escorting a friend with a criminal record through Logan Airport and falsely claiming that he was a “dignitary” under his official police escort.

Court documents show Smith has been employed with the Boston Police Department since 1989.

Smith was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It couldn’t immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

