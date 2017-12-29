Boston Police: Suspect in connection to fatal crash in Jamaica Plain has been charged with OUI

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said they have charged the suspect in connection to the fatal crash in Jamaica Plain that took place on December 22nd.

32-year-old Joseph Kayode of Lynn was arrested and charged with Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Operating Under the Influence.

Kayode, who was drunk driving, caused a two-vehicle crash in Jamaica Plain around 4:49 a.m. on Friday, December 22nd that resulted in the death of 56-year-old Emanuel Cabral of Boston.

The crash happened at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Heath Street. Cabral was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Kayode was arraigned on Friday in Roxbury District Court. The judge said he must stay alcohol free and undertake random alcohol screenings until his trial. He is expected to be back in court next week.

