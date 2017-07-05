Boston police urged to stay ‘vigilant’ after NYC cop killing

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are warning officers to remain alert after a New York City officer was shot and killed in her car.

Police Commissioner William Evans said Wednesday he’s “saddened” to hear of the killing of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia.

Police say Alexander Bonds went up to an RV-like command post in the Bronx and ambushed Officer Familia, shooting her through the passenger-side window as she wrote in her notebook around 12:30 a.m.

Police say officers caught up with Bonds about a block away and killed him in a hail of about 20 bullets when he pulled a stolen revolver.

Evans is urging Boston officers to remain “vigilant” and “aware of their surroundings at all times given the recent violence targeting law enforcement officers.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)