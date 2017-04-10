Boston police work to identify body found near Fens

BOSTON (AP) - Boston police are investigating after a body was discovered in The Fens area of the Back Bay over the weekend.

Investigators say the body was found in the Muddy River on Sunday around 12 p.m.

Police have released few details. The person’s identity has not been revealed.

Police did say that they do not think the body is that of 23-year-old Michael Kelleher, a Southborough man who disappeared in March after a Celtics game.

Kelleher is still missing. His disappearance has prompted a city-wide search.

The Fens is a popular gardening area for many in the neighborhood.

