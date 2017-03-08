Boston Pops announce performers for Fourth of July show

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops, announced their Fourth of July show is on.

Investment firm Eaton Vance will take over as the lead funder for the iconic celebration.

Bloomberg television will broadcast the event live on air.

The move comes after the show’s longtime producer, David Mugar, stepped down.

We also know who will be headlining the show this year!

Rocker Melissa Ethridge and Andy Grammar will be taking center state at the Esplande.

