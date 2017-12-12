Boston Pops conductor, musicians performed for patients and families at children’s hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pops conductor, Keith Lockhart, and musicians played holiday music for patients and families at the Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Sebastian Vollmer, who plays offensive tackle for the Patriots, also made a special appearance and read ‘The Night Before Christmas.’

Kids who watched the concert said it was something they would never forget.

Lockhart even invited one lucky boy on stage to conduct some of the songs.

Hear those sweet sounds coming from @BostonChildrens! It’s the annual @TheBostonPops Holiday concert for patients and families! Thank you @KeithLockhart! pic.twitter.com/1jRIVSBREy — Boston Children's (@helpkids) December 12, 2017

I had a wonderful time @BostonChildrens today spreading some Christmas cheer. As always @KeithLockhart and @TheBostonPops were “ausgezeichnet” https://t.co/jVMANwAW19 — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) December 12, 2017

