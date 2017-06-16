Boston prepares for Tall Ships Festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tall ships are taking over the Boston Harbor and it is all for Boston’s Tall Ships Festival this weekend.

2 million people are expected to come out to see the majestic ships and security is a top priority.

The opening ceremony takes place Friday at noon. That will be followed by the grand parade of sail on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The ships will move through the harbor before going into their designated locations.

People can start boarding the ships on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Officials are urging people to take public transportation. The MBTA is offering extra service and fare discounts. There will be shuttle buses to and from the tall ships viewing points.

$15.00 day passes are available for unlimited rides on the trains and buses during the event.

The event is designated one of the highest security risks in the country so there will be extra officers on site. People should expect to go through security check points much like the Boston Marathon. Officials are also telling people not to bring backpacks.

