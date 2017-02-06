Boston prepares to celebrate Super Bowl victory with another rolling rally

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots nation will invade the city of Boston Tuesday morning for yet another championship celebration.

The mayor of Boston has ordered the city to “fire up the duck boats” for the New England Patriots victory parade after the team finished off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Walsh took to Twitter Sunday night to offer his congratulations “to the greatest team, the greatest coach and the greatest quarterback of all time.”

The rolling rally, which will commemorate the team’s fifth Super Bowl win, is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

The route will stretch for more than a mile. It will begin at the Hynes Convention Center, head down Boylston and Tremont Streets, and wrap up with a celebration at City Hall.

Crews started prepping for the parade Monday, laying down a fresh coat of paint at the Boston Marathon finish line.

Thousands of fans are expected to line the streets.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)