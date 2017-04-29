Boston protesters to mark Trump’s first 100 days with rally

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of a rally planned for Boston Common say they’re marking President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office by protesting his agenda so far.

The rally Saturday will focus on what protesters say are Trump’s efforts to roll back protections for the climate; his assaults on air, water and land; and his attacks on working families, indigenous peoples, people of color, immigrants, the LGBT community, women, young people and low-income communities.

The rally is planned for noon on the common. Organizers include unions, local community groups, environmental groups, and religious and faith leaders.

Similar rallies are planned in cities and communities

