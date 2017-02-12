Boston Public Schools closed Monday due to snowstorm, Mayor Walsh says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Schools in Boston will be closed Monday due to another snowstorm moving across the region, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Sunday.

The latest winter blast is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in many areas. A winter storm warning has been issued for almost all of Massachusetts.

The heaviest of the snow is expected to move in Sunday night and persist through Monday night.

Walsh said a parking ban will go into effect for Boston starting Sunday at 8 p.m.

A blizzard watch is posted in some areas.

