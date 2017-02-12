Boston Public Schools closed Monday due to snowstorm, Mayor Walsh says

170125_mayor_walsh

BOSTON (WHDH) - Schools in Boston will be closed Monday due to another snowstorm moving across the region, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Sunday.

RELATED: Watch latest weather forecast

The latest winter blast is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in many areas. A winter storm warning has been issued for almost all of Massachusetts.

The heaviest of the snow is expected to move in Sunday night and persist through Monday night.

Walsh said a parking ban will go into effect for Boston starting Sunday at 8 p.m.

A blizzard watch is posted in some areas.

To view a full list of school closings, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus