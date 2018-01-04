Boston Public Schools closed Friday; Mayor Walsh says ‘get off roads’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh says schools across the city of Boston will be closed on Friday due to a snowstorm that is slamming the city on Thursday.

“We’re going to work throughout the weekend to make sure that the buses and school grounds are ready for students to return on Monday,” Walsh said.

The storm has already dumped more than six inches of snow. High tide brought historic flood waters, leaving many streets under water.The storm is expected to persist through the evening before tapering off around 9 p.m.

Walsh asked residents to stay off the roads in order to avoid the potential for disastrous situations.

“We do have too many cars on the streets of Boston. People are stopping and getting stuck,” Walsh said. “Get off the roads.”

Plow crews will be working throughout the day and into the night to clear the city streets. EMS and police officers will also be out monitoring the area.

Walsh encouraged anyone on the streets to get off the streets and visit one of the many shelters across the city.

All residents in the city are being asked to clear sidewalks by 10 a.m. on Friday.

Walsh said a citywide snow emergency is in effect until further notice.

“We are going to monitor the forecast and deploy every resource necessary to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Walsh said.

Walsh said plowing hills and bridges is the main priority, but that every street will be cleared.

