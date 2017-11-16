BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public School officials met with families Wednesday to discuss the possibility of changing the start and end time of school days next year.

The chief of operations for Boston Public Schools said they are considering later start times for high school students and earlier start times for elementary school students.

Officials have been working with researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology to figure out the best time for school to start.

Deb Putnam, whose son goes to Boston Latin Academy, said she would like to see a later start time for middle and high school, citing health reasons.

“There is no easy school start time for anybody,” Putnam added.

Ethan d’Ablemont Burnea is the principal of Joseph P. Manny School, which is kindergarten through fifth grade. He said changing to an earlier start time would be good, as it would make it easier for parents to arrange child care. He also said it is safer for students getting off the bus at the end of the day.

Officials did not specify what schools would be impacted by the change.

