Boston Public Schools to be closed Thursday, Mayor Walsh says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh says schools across the city of Boston will be closed on Thursday due to a snowstorm that could drop up to a foot of snow across most of Massachusetts.

A citywide snow emergency will go into effect starting at 7 a.m. Walsh reminded residents that all cars must be taken off the street by 6 a.m. Cars will start being towed at 7 a.m.

“As always, safety is our number one priority,” Walsh said. “We’ll be pre-treating our roads starting Wednesday night.”

Walsh urged residents to stay off the roads in order to allow plow crews to clear the snow.

Boston City Hall will be open for business, but only emergency personal will be reporting to work.

A 48-hour space saver rule will go into effect Thursday, according to Walsh. Space savers are not allowed in the South End.

Residents are responsible for clearing snow on sidewalks in front of their property and fire hydrants as well. Walsh asked residents to help shovel out handicapped ramps around the city with frigid temperatures expected to move in after the storm.

Walsh says he will make a decision on whether schools will be closed on Friday at a later time.

Watch Mayor Walsh’s full news conference on the city’s preparedness:

