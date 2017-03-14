Boston Public Schools to remain closed Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday afternoon that Boston Public Schools will be closed Wednesday after a winter storm battered the city with snow, sleet, rain and howling winds.

With snow expected to turn to rain overnight, Walsh made the call to cancel school due to the fear of icy roads and sidewalks come Wednesday morning. Walsh also said he wanted to allow crews a chance to clear the sidewalks in order to prevent children from walking in the street on the way to school.

Crews will be out in cleanup mode, working to remove snow and ice from the main roads and highways in the city.

Walsh asked residents to clear sidewalks and shovel out fire hydrants near their homes. He said people who throw snow in the street will be fined.

All offices in the city will be open Wednesday. A parking ban remains in effect on major streets across the city.

