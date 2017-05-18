Boston Public Works truck crashes into pole in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Part of Dorchester Avenue was closed Thursday night after police said a Boston Public Works truck crashed into a pole.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Columbia Road.

Police said it appears the truck hit other cars on Dorchester Avenue before crashing into the pole.

The driver reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

