Boston radio host mocks Roy Halladay’s death, says he ‘got what he deserved’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston sports radio host Michael Felger drew national attention on Wednesday when he said former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay “got what he deserved” when he died Tuesday in a plane crash near his Florida home. Felger, the host of an afternoon drive show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, spent a portion of the show mocking Halladay’s death.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said that Halladay’s ICON A5 went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida. The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body.

Felger went on about a ten minute rant, blaming Halladay for his own death. In doing so, Felger called Halladay a “moron” and an “idiot,” among other things.

Awful Announcing’s Andrew Bucholtz captured the entire segment and posted it on Sound Cloud.

At one point Felger said: “He’s not a militarily-trained pilot, he’s not a professionally-trained pilot, he’s a Joe Q. Citizen who buys a plane that folds up and you can put in your garage and that’s amphibious, ‘Wheee! Oh look, I just landed on the water, everybody! I’m going to tweet it!’ Splat. You’re dead. With two kids. Moron.”

Felger later gave permission for people to mock him if he were to die in a tragic accident.

“If I die helicopter skiing, you have the right to do the exact same thing I’m doing to Roy Halladay. He got what he deserved.”

Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He won two Cy Young awards.

Listen to the full segment below:

