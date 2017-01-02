Boston to raise parking rates in some parts of city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parking rates are scheduled to change in more than 2,000 spaces in the Back Bay and the Seaport District on Tuesday.

Officials said they hope the new rates will encourage drivers to park in garages or use public transportation.

In the Back Bay, the hourly rate will increase from $1.25 to $3.75. In the Seaport District the city will test “flexible pricing,” meaning though the base rate will be $1.50, prices will vary depending on the time of day.

City officials say that price change could vary anywhere between $1.00 to $4.00 per hour.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)